Richland Fine Art Gallery held a reception and artist talk on April 13 with Nashville painter Kayce Hughes for her solo exhibition “Hues of Hughes” which runs through May 31.
Hughes is one of several artists represented by the Green Hills gallery known for her “vibrant, colorful paintings that explore the natural world and beauty of everyday life.”
“We are excited to present Kayce Hughes, our great friend and an artist who provides beauty and inspiration to all who know her,” Richland Fine Art Gallery co-owner Stacy Beam said in a news release.
“Hues of Hughes” is open to the public during Richland Fine Art Gallery’s normal business hours.
