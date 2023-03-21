Joan Baez head shot
Photo Credit: Dana Tynan

Legendary musician Joan Baez is set to make an appearance at OZ Arts as part of promotion for her new book Am I Pretty When I Fly? An Album of Upside Down Drawings in an event co-presented with Parnassus Books. 

Baez will discuss the book with Country Music Hall of Fame musician Emmylou Harris at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 8th. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the conversation set to begin at 8 p.m. All seating is general admission, and tickets can be purchased online at ParnassusBooks.net

Each ticket is $60 and will come with a signed copy of Am I Pretty When I Fly? An Album of Upside Down Drawings which may be picked up at the event at OZ Arts or afterward at Parnassus Books. There will not be a signing line, however, all books will come pre-signed.

The book is described as "a long, funny letter from an old friend" and features an album of drawings from the singer, songwriter, and social justice activist.