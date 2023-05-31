The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will host this month's Porch Talk event on Friday, June 2, at the McLemore House Museum.
The free event will take place at 11 a.m. and feature Franklin educator Dr. Katie White, author of Bits and Pieces: A Memoir by Katie K. White: A Family Legacy.
According to a news release, White is the second of nine children born to a sharecropper/tenant farmer and his wife in Williamson County near Franklin, who graduated as Valedictorian from Franklin Training School at 16-years-old.
In 1952, White graduated with honors from Tennessee State University at 20-years-old where she received a bachelors degree in Biology, before earning her masters and doctorate after studying at Tennessee State University, George Peabody College, Eastern Michigan University and Walden University.
She later taught college and retired from Tennessee State University in 1997.
“During her teaching tenure, Dr. White has been a contributing author to many magazines and has served as a consultant to science studies and contemporary subjects,” the news release reads.
“Dr. White has been listed in several issues of Ebony Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential Black Americans and was honored at the Salute Award Banquet in 1989. She was also listed in an edition of Outstanding Young Women of America.”
The McLemore House Museum is located at 446 11th Ave. North, in Franklin, and more information about the AAHSWC can be found here.
