Country music star Kelsea Ballerini became the first woman to headline CMT's Storytellers concert TV series on Thursday night with a performance at World Wide Stages in Spring Hill.
The Nashville resident and Knoxville native performed songs from throughout her career including from her 2022 album Subject to Change and from the surprise EP she released on Valentine's Day, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.
“Songwriting is my therapy, my haven, my best friend, and my exhale,” Ballerini shared in a news release. “It’s the purest part of what I do, and I am grateful to join a lineup of storytellers I’ve learned from as I tell mine.”
2023 has already been a notable year for the Lipscomb alum, and it's only going to continue to get busier. Her 2022 track "HEARTFIRST," which she performed on Storytellers, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Solo Country Performance. It was also announced recently that she would be the musical guest for Saturday Night Live on March 4.
In April, Ballerini is set to host the 2023 CMT Awards. She is taking her Heartfirst tour to the United Kingdom in February and North America in March before embarking on a 21-city run with Kenny Chesney.
Ballerini's CMT Stroytellers can be streamed on CMT's website and will re-air on Sunday, Feb. 19th at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 24th at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 25th 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.