Kitty Hall will return to Franklin’s City Hall on Friday, giving the public the opportunity to adopt a new furry family member with half-priced adoptions through the Williamson County Animal Center.
The free event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and feature giveaways to those who adopt courtesy of Mars Petcare.
“We have so many adoptable cats and kittens in our community, and this event is a fun way to bring awareness to the need for adoption,” Williamson County Animal Center Assistant Director Scott Pieper said. “The City of Franklin is such a great partner, and we appreciate their hosting Kitty Hall.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and play with the kittens, with adoption fees discounted to $25. Adoptable shelter animals can be viewed online at adoptwcac.org.
“Kitty Hall is one of the most fun events we do, and I’m happy to say we’ve helped to provide homes for dozens of kitties,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said. “There will be adult cats and kittens up for adoption and any proceeds we make from the event will go to support the Williamson Animal Center, a very worthwhile place in our community.”
