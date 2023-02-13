LaRawn Scaife Rhea is known in charitable organization circles and other areas as a most creative and imaginative person.
In her marriage to Richard Rhea, she uses her skills to create romantic times at home and on their travels.
“Richard and I were introduced by Janice Elliott Morgan at Houston's in Nashville on a very cold January night 28 years ago,” LaRawn said.
“We dated for almost two years before we married on St. Croix Island in Christiansted where Richard was, at the time, developing land overlooking the sea. It was magical for a multitude of reasons.
“Janice was maid of honor, of course. And we married in a beautiful Danish Lutheran Church that was constructed in 1753, and the tiny reception was held at the Buccaneer Resort,” she added.
“For Valentine’s Day we have almost always stayed home and enjoyed being together in front of the fireplace,” said LaRawn.
“I will move the table in front of the fireplace every year and often put red and pink flowers in three silver cups for the centerpiece.
“I replicate the first meal I ever prepared for Richard, which was Beef Wellington, mashed potatoes stacked between homemade potato chips, green peas, and corn pudding from Miss Daisy.
“When Richard and I first started dating, I lived in a little cottage in Belle Meade Links, and I would go to Stevens Market when Miss Daisy sold her food. I was there almost every weekend he was in town, so we laugh when we see Daisy, and thank her because she was such an integral part of our dating.
“We would sit in front of the fireplace and enjoy her croissants with smoked thinly sliced turkey and corn pudding, so I credit her with me helping get my way to Richard’s heart through his stomach,” LaRawn added.
“On Valentine’s Day, our first course is usually shrimp and I do a special dessert, which will be peppermint ice cream and hot fudge sauce, or maybe a rustic French apple tart that Richard loves. I don’t recall ever going out on Valentine’s Day. We like cozying up by the fireplace, even when we were young,” said LaRawn.
The Rheas spent the first part of their marriage traveling quite a lot, with some trips involving clients they took to Argentina for fly fishing. Another adventure was the month they spent in Russia when Richard was asked to work as a consultant for a development group based there.
I really enjoy travel and experiencing the culture and studying the history of the different places we have visited.
“One of our favorite travel destinations has been Telluride, where we had a home for several years, and to Palm Beach, where I grew up visiting and lived as a child before relocating to Nashville,” said LaRawn.
Travel has inspired me in many ways through the years,” said Richard. “Our current favorite place to visit is Canada, and especially Montreal and Quebec. We love the culture, the architecture, food and especially, the people. I have always enjoyed travel, and I have a really great travel partner.”
LaRawn even judges a building competition in Toronto each year that highlights the best marketing collateral, best sales center, best new builder, and more for the development community.
"It has been great fun and very educational for me to learn the similar and different ways the two countries trend regarding real estate and development, and it is such an honor to have been a part of this for four years.”
Both of the Rheas love giving back to the community and for at least 10 years they organized a coat drive for the underserved in the Nashville surrounding counties.
“I will always recall the first year when Richard drove me to the counties in our farm truck loaded down with coats to make the deliveries. It was wonderful and humbling at the same time,” LaRawn said.
Richard also supports a large number of Christian ministries and gives his time to mentor younger men.
“We have been so blessed, and I believe it is our responsibility to help and encourage others,” he said. “I am grateful for the many mentors and teachers who have helped me along the way.”
LaRawn has served on the Swan Ball public relations committee for more than 15 years and, after her mother died, she began donating pajamas in her memory to the homeless children who spend Christmas at the Nashville Rescue Mission.
“I roll the pajamas up and put them in a Christmas stocking and add a Hershey chocolate bar since my mother loved them so. I chose to give pajamas because, as children, that was the one gift we were allowed to open on Christmas Eve so we would have cute PJs for our Christmas morning pictures.”
“I also do an event in my dad’s memory where we present The Cecil Scaife Visionary Award. He was instrumental in starting the music business program at Belmont College, now University. He shared his vision with Dr. Herbert Gabhard, who was the college president at the time.
“My dad thought it was simple - Belmont already had the Jack Massey School of Business and they had a well-known music department. He suggested they combine the staff of both and create a program where students could learn how to be in the music business. With Mike Curb’s generosity and guidance, it is now one of the leading colleges of its type in the world. The funds from the event held in honor of my father go toward scholarships at The Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business,” said LaRawn.
“God has been kind to us, and we have grateful hearts. After seeing the losses of so many during the pandemic, I think we are all living in the moment more,” Richard said.
“Valentine’s Day is a time set aside for us to shower our loved ones with love, but it is something we really need to do every day,” LaRawn added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.