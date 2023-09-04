Acclaimed author Lauren Groff will be stopping by Parnassus Books on Sept. 14 as part of the book tour for her latest novel The Vaster Wilds.
Groff, a three-time National Book Award finalist, will be in conversation with Parnassus book buyer and author Lyndsay Lynch. Lynch released her debut novel Do Tell in July.
Groff is a New York Times bestselling author of books such as 2012's Arcadia, 2015's Fates and Furies, and 2021's Matrix. She has also written a pair of short story collections.
The Vaster Wilds centers on "a spirited servant girl alone in the wilderness, trying to survive after escaping from a colonial settlement. She carries nothing with her but her wits, a few possessions, and the spark of god that burns hot within her. What she finds in this terra incognita is beyond the limits of her imagination and will bend her belief in everything that her own civilization has taught her."
The in-store event is free, but registration is required. The conversation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Masks are strongly encouraged during this event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.