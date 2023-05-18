Leadership Brentwood is accepting applications for the class of 2024 through June 5.
The annual leadership program is organized by the Williamson County Chamber Foundation, the non-profit arm of Williamson Inc., with participants taking part in a variety of daylong seminars, group discussions, field trips and retreats that address different issues in Brentwood and surrounding areas.
Events focus on history, education, business, economic development, media/entertainment, government and quality of life in Brentwood, Williamson County, and Middle Tennessee.
Participants will be selected in July, with the opening retreat scheduled for August.
Youth Leadership Brentwood will begin accepting applications in August.
More information about Leadership Brentwood and Youth Leadership Brentwood, including applications, can be found here.
