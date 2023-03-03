The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will host a debate between the winners of Ireland's National Debate Championship and Middle Tennessee's award-winning Blue Raider debate team on March 15.
The debate topic is "Universal Health Care should be a right, and not a privilege," and according to a LOWVWC news release, the Irish debate tour is sponsored in part by The Irish Times, and will take place at 1 p.m. in the John P. Holt Brentwood Library's Friends Gathering Room, with registration for the free event avalible online here.
Ireland's Gavin Dowd and Ailbhe Noonan, both of whom attend the Law Society of Ireland and are members of the Solicitors Apprentice Debating Society of Ireland, and Oliver McKenna, from the Queens University Belfast, will face off against MTSU's Graham Christophel, Derek Dismukes, and L. B. Boardwine.
The League of Women Voters describes itself as a non-partisan volunteer organization that strives to engage and inform citizens, helping them to be active in government matters that impact their communities.
More information about the Williamson County Chapter can be found here.
