The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will hold their next virtual meeting on the topic of "The well-being of children in Tennessee" on Wednesday, April 19.
The free event will take place at 1 p.m. featuring guest speaker Kylie Graves, Policy Specialist for the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth and Director of The Second Look Commission, with registration available online here.
"Our children are our future, yet many of Tennessee’s children and youth live in poverty, experience abuse or neglect, and lack the opportunities they need to thrive," a news release reads.
"Learn how Tennessee compares to other states on measures of child well-being and how advocacy can improve outcomes for underserved and unprotected Tennessee children."
The League of Women Voters describes itself as a non-partisan volunteer organization that strives to engage and inform citizens, helping them to be active in government matters that impact their communities.
More information about the Williamson County Chapter can be found here.
