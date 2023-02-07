According to a news release, the free Zoom meeting will take place at 1 p.m. with registration online here.
Wallace serves as Williamson Medical Center's Director of Emergency Medical Services, while Simpson serves as the Director of Marketing and Communications.
"In recognition of American Heart Month, Ms. Simpson will give special attention to the cardiology services available," the news release reads.
The League of Women Voters describes itself as a non-partisan volunteer organization that strives to engage and inform citizens, helping them to be active in government matters that impact their communities.
More information about the Williamson County Chapter can be found here.
