The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will hold their next program on Jan. 18 featuring guest speaker and new LOWV lobbyist Courtney Atnip.
According to a news release, the free Zoom meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, with registration online here.
Atnip will speak about the upcoming Tennessee legislative session and cover navigating the state general assembly website.
The League of Women Voters describes itself as a non-partisan volunteer organization that strives to engage and inform citizens, helping them to be active in government matters that impact their communities.
More information about the Williamson County Chapter can be found here.
