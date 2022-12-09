The Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 17, following week-long rain that has impacted the mid-state.
The annual parade is traditionally held on the second Saturday of December, but will now take place at 2 p.m. on the third Saturday.
The parade will feature Grand Marshal Lee Roy Parnell along with numerous floats, with the parade route online here.
Donations are still being collected for the Williamson County Animal Center who have an online wish list here.
