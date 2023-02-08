Williamson County author C.K. Collins’ first book “The Swipe Right Effect: The Power to Get Unstuck” is out now with a book signing set for Friday in Franklin at Landmark Booksellers.
Collins, also known locally as Kelly Gilfillan, is the co-founder and former award-winning publisher of the Williamson Home Page, known as The News, from which she retired in 2021.
Collins set out on a two-year travel sabbatical which took her from Tennessee to Rhode Island, Argentina, Spain, Mexico, Portugal and many places in between.
Collins’ book is described as a “nonfiction creative memoir that highlights great advice from friends all over the world,” in which she shares stories from her own life before and after divorce, as well as her interviews with other women who share their own challenges, life lessons and advice.
“This book is a pay-it-forward effort that shares with the reader all the amazing advice I was given after a big life change,” Collins said.
“My goal was to just meet anybody at a place of being stuck, whether it's whatever the big life changes, loss of a friendship, boyfriend breakup or girlfriend breakup, a death in the family, or a divorce -- If you're stuck, my friends can help you.”
“The Swipe Right Effect: The Power to Get Unstuck” is the first in a four-part series with the next book focusing on the effect of solo travel in Collins’ life.
Collins said that the personal and professional connections she made and grew throughout her time with the Home Pages have been key to her life and important aspects of what makes Tennessee and Williamson County home.
Now those friends, colleagues and neighbors will join Collins from 6-8 p.m. at Franklin’s Landmark Booksellers for a free book signing event.
“I've been gone for a year and I come back and my connections are still there,” Collins said. “I'm so pleased and honored that people are saying, ‘Come to my book club’ or ‘I'm coming to your book signing.’ It makes me homesick even though I'm still here.
“Living by the ocean has been a life-long dream of mine and walking on the beach every day has been the perfect setting for outlining my books,” Collins said, “But Tennessee will always be home to me, and I am excited to be back in town to launch the book.”
Landmark Booksellers is located at 114 East Main Street in Franklin, and more information about C.K. Collins can be found here.
