“Evolution is not only essential, but inevitable,” author Jay Sheridan explained in his speech commemorating the release of his latest book, Historic Franklin: Along the Harpeth.
Traveling centuries back to the days of America’s westward expansion, the Cumberland Settlements, the establishment of a small town south of Nashville and the decades after, through the Antebellum years and Reconstruction following a devastating Civil War and the new traditions and innovation that followed — rarely seen artifacts and original stories from journals add “color and context” to the story of the once tiny agrarian town called Franklin.
Along the Harpeth was written by Sheridan with photography by Tennessee’s only Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Robin Hood, both longtime Franklin residents. Released by Franklin-based Grandin Hood Publishers, the book captures 225 years of history and features more than 200 archival photographs, illustrations, and stunning contemporary images.
Readers will open their coffee table book to a widespread map spanning two pages of Franklin in 1878. A gallery of Hood’s contemporary photos of life throughout the seasons in Franklin spotlights the spirit of what has become known as America’s "favorite small town."
The launch event took place on June 8th in the Courtyard of the Harpeth Hotel. There, it was announced all proceeds from the book will benefit the establishment of Friends of Franklin Parks new Fund for the Preservation of Open Spaces. Sheridan currently serves as the non-profit’s board president.
“Throughout our history, the struggle of balancing growth and development against the preservation of our incredible natural resources has been a perennial theme, and it’s important to note that we’ve always found a way to make it work for the good of the community,” Sheridan said.
“In today’s Franklin, we face the same pressures but are armed with a talented City Parks team and leadership that understands why preservation matters. The non-profit community, with the support of the private sector, can bring resources that make things possible here in ways other communities can’t conceive.”
Franklin Mayor Ken Moore penned the foreword of the 144-page book.
“I had more questions after I finished reading it,” Moore said. “I wanted to learn more about our early, early history. The book chronicles a lot of good things that have happened in Franklin; the chronicles of our good decisions and the decisions that could have been better than what they are.”
Sheridan and Hood have collaborated on numerous works before, from the story of Curb Records and legendary music producer Mike Curb to different colleges and universities across the country and historic properties such as the Don CeSar Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida, and the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. In 2010, the duo worked together on their first Historic Franklin coffee table book which sold several thousand copies.
Historic Franklin: Along the Harpeth was made possible by the generosity of longtime advocates for preservation Rod and Kay Heller, and Harpeth Associates, who led the development of Harpeth Square.
Sheridan had originally approached the Hellers about developing a history book on Franklin’s hotel industry. Eight months later, the focus of the book changed to capture Franklin’s ever-expanding story.
“What began as a small project to commemorate the opening of the Harpeth Hotel quickly developed into a larger effort to produce a book that captured the milestones of Franklin’s full history,” said Rod Heller. “We are proud not only to contribute the book to the community, but to use the proceeds toward the larger purpose of the preservation of open spaces. Our level of success in that realm will define Franklin’s future for generations to come.”
Going back to 1633, when Middle Tennessee was raw wilderness and only inhabited by Native Americans, Sheridan compiles records of the frontier and its progress into the town we know today. Along the Harpeth features more than the story of Franklin, but the story of individuals who contributed to its formation, for better or worse.
“I think it's a great honor to be able to be one of the only people throughout the years who have been in a position to tell this story,” Sheridan said. “I’m really proud of how Franklin has chosen to add context to and confront the ugly parts of our history instead of simply bearing it, and I think it's really important that we understand our history as we move into the future.”
Historic Franklin: Along the Harpeth is available for purchase at the Franklin Visitor Center on Fourth Avenue North, Tin Cottage and Landmark Booksellers on Main Street, the Harpeth Hotel, and online at AlongTheHarpeth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.