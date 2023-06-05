Local author Jay Sheridan and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Robin Hood will be celebrating the release of their new book Historic Franklin: Along the Harpeth with a launch event on Thursday, June 8.
The coffee table book features more than 200 archival photographs, illustrations, and contemporary images from Hood and a narrative of the city's history from Sheridan, including the establishment of Franklin and Williamson County through present day.
Sheridan and Hood, both longtime Franklin residents, have collaborated on a number of projects together, including their previous effort in preserving the city's history 2010's Historic Franklin.
“Throughout our history, the struggle of balancing growth and development against the preservation of our incredible natural resources has been a perennial theme, and it’s important to note that we’ve always found a way to make it work for the good of the community,” said Sheridan, who also serves as board president for Friends of Franklin Parks.
“In today’s Franklin, we face the same pressures but are armed with a talented City Parks team and leadership that understands why preservation matters. The non-profit community, with the support of the private sector, can bring resources that make things possible here in ways other communities can’t conceive.”
Thursday's launch event will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtyard at the Harpeth Hotel. Tickets can be purchased here on a first-come basis, and include a limited-edition, signed copy of the book, with proceeds benefitting the establishment of Friends of Franklin Parks’ new Fund for the Preservation of Open Spaces. Attendance is limited to 250.
The book, which is the latest release from Franklin-based Grandin Hood Publishers, features a foreword by Franklin Mayor Ken Moore.
After the launch event, Historic Franklin: Along the Harpeth will be available for purchase at the Franklin Visitor Center on Fourth Avenue North, Tin Cottage and Landmark Booksellers on Main Street, the Harpeth Hotel, and online at AlongTheHarpeth.com.
