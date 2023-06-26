Travel writer and Green Hills resident Tom Adkinson is set to discuss the latest edition of his Nashville bucket list book 100 Things To Do in Nashville Before You Die on Thursday.
Adkinson will be appearing at the Green Hills Branch of the Nashville Public Library as part of the NPL's Author Talk series. He is going to discuss the third edition of his book on Thursday from 6-7 p.m.
Admission to the event is free, and Adkinson will be signing copies of the book after the conclusion of the talk.
“It’s a big challenge to pare down a list of notable Nashville destinations and activities to 100 items,” Adkinson said in a news release. “The list is a guide for visitors, but it’s also a fun exercise for Nashvillians to see whether they agree with my choices or even discover things to do.”
The book is part of a nationwide 100 Things series, which is based out of Reedy Press in St. Louis. Adkinson, who is a member of the Society of American Travel Writers, was the assistant travel editor for Southern Living Magazine and is currently a freelance travel writer.
The book is broken down into five categories – music and entertainment, food and drink, history and culture, shopping, and sports and recreation.
“Nashville is blessed," Adkinson said. "Some book entries are Nashville’s and Nashville’s alone, such as the Grand Ole Opry (the longest running radio show in the world) and the Parthenon, the only replica of the Athenian temple anywhere.
“Others are notable as pieces of Nashville’s history. Among them are Nashville’s oldest restaurant, a shopping mall inspired by a location in Milan, Italy, and a commemoration of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution."
“As much as I’ve traveled, I still enjoy writing about Nashville and Tennessee. We have great stories here."
