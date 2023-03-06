The Nashville Lawn and Garden Show took place at The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center over the weekend, with awards being given to local businesses and gardners in 12 different categories.
The Cumberland Herb Association was presented with the Best in Show Award. Other honors were handed out for garden design, floral design, and vendor spaces, including:
Garden award winners:
Davidson County Master Gardeners, Nashville – Show Theme Award for the garden which most clearly displays this year’s theme of “Sounds of Spring”;
Williamson County Garden Club – Best Use of Color Award for best use of color in a garden;
Milkweed & Honey Farm, Clarksville, TN – Excellence in Horticulture Award for best use of plant materials;
Nashville Bonsai Society – Best Use of Water Award for the best use of water in a garden;
Orchid Society of Middle Tennessee - Plant Awareness and Education Award for best use of clear and accurate labeling;
WoodLand Lawn & Landscaping, Springfield – Architecture and Hardscape Award for best use of construction elements in a garden;
Nashville Area Garden Railroaders with Todd Breyer, Landscape Design – Environmental and Sustainability Award for garden showing sensitivity toward the environment; and
Coleman Valley Alpaca Farm, Franklin – Creativity Award for creativity and innovation in garden design.
Winners in the Joe Smith Floral Design Gallery, professionally juried by members of the American Institute of Floral Designers, were:
First Place – Carry Ann Misamore, Fresh Weddings by Carry Ann, Mt. Juliet;
Second Place –Dale Shirley, Rose Hill Flowers, Nashville;
Third Place –Kacy McBride, Barefoot Flowers, Nashville
Five vendors were recognized for outstanding displays, as follows:
In the Best Hard Goods Display category,
Booth 015, Walnut Hill Woodworks, Ashland City
In the Best Green Goods Display category,
Booth 205, Riverbend Nurseries, Franklin;
Booth 149, Fast’s Greenery, Arrington
The Nashville Lawn and Garden Show provides free daily lectures and presentations from experts, with this year's theme focusing on the Sounds of Spring. The annual four-day event benefits the Nashville Lawn and Garden Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization benefiting community horticultural programs in Middle Tennessee and beyond.
