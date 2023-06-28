A Spring Hill girl will soon be going on a Walt Disney World Resort vacation thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation and the Gardner School of Franklin.
3-year-old Emery Dougan was thrown a party on Tuesday at the preschool that was attended by dozens of Garner School students, as well as members of her family, all donning Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears.
“We are here to send Emery and her family to Disney World,” Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee Corporate Engagement Manager Jill Farnham-Allison said. “Thank you all for making that happen and for being the support here today.”
The celebration also included cupcakes, juice boxes and a surprise visit from Elsa and Anna from Disney's Frozen.
“The last year has been really difficult with her health journey so getting awarded Make-A-Wish and being able to go to Disney and to be able to celebrate with kids her age is just special,” Emery’s father Jared Dougan said.
"This year we were able to pledge $37,000 [to Make-A-Wish Foundation] across different local chapters not only here in the Nashville area but at other Gardner schools nationwide,” Gardner School of Franklin Executive Director Karina Cadiz said. “It’s really special for us to see the joy on their faces, the excitement for them to meet their favorite characters up close and personal.”
More information about Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee can be found here.
