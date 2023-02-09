Mary Carol and Stephen Beesley are newlyweds who were both widowed. In 2020 “two of her girl friends and a guy friend suggested she meet Stephen.”
She told her friends she actually had known him when both were children. As soon as they got together, “it was as if no time had passed by,” she said.
“When he came to my door for our first date, I just hugged him and said ‘Come on in!’” Mary Carol added.
They grew up in the same neighborhood, and their families were good friends. Her brother Jim played with Stephen as a child and eventually served in the Army Reserves with him.
When Mary Carol mentioned perhaps going out with Stephen to her brother, he encouraged her to go by saying, “It’s just a date...you don’t have to marry him!”
But nine months later, they were married.
“She was still as cute as I remembered, and we just picked up as before,” Stephen said. He says he remembers the first time he saw Mary Carol, when she was about 2 and he was around 4 years old. “I thought then what a pretty little baby she was,” he added. “And she is still pretty!”
The two started dating in March 2020 and were married in late November of that year. Since the world was in the midst of the Covid pandemic, they got to know each other again by taking drives around town and hosting small dinner parties with friends. Mary Carol always included Stephen. He never wanted to miss one of her gatherings, and he really liked her food and friends.
Stephen has three daughters and one son. Early on, he had moved his family to Jackson, Tenn., for business. They lived there for over 11 years. After his wife died he decided to move back to the Nashville and Franklin area. He raised his children by himself, which was especially difficult as he traveled for business.
Stephen has two grandchildren, a girl who is 14 and a boy who is 5.
“They are so cute and we enjoy being around them and their friends. We try not to miss any of their activities,” said Mary Carol.
When asked what they enjoy doing together, the list was long.
They like just being with each other, as well as grocery shopping, church, visiting friends, music venues and sporting events, including the Predators, Titans, and Vanderbilt University. Her nephew will be going to Vanderbilt on a football scholarship, which ensures the pair will be at all his games.
The Beesleys love to travel, and in the short time they have been together they have visited Hawaii, New Orleans, Naples, St. Simons, and Newport, Rhode Island. In August they had a two-week trip driving up the scenic New England coast.
To celebrate Valentine’s Day, they enjoy going out to dinner, usually to Sperry’s, Jimmy Kelly's or Valentino’s, where they spent their first Valentine’s evening as a married couple.
The relationship is “so easy,” as they enjoy the same things and his children and grandchildren are “crazy about her,” Stephen said. And Mary Carol’s beloved brown standard poodle, Tatiana, quickly became attached to Stephen and his family.
Although both are now retired, Mary Carol and Stephen had long and successful careers. She owned NATS, INC., a nursing school, for 25 years and taught at seven different Metro Schools for 31 years. She has quite a variety of teaching experiences, as she taught all grades through the years.
Stephen worked in sales, traveling for Berry Global, which was originally part of Mobile Oil. Much changed during his career, as there were five buyouts during his tenure, but he enjoyed the challenges through the years.
The Beesleys prove you never know when happiness literally will show up on your doorstep. They look forward to many blissful years to come.
"I believe it was a God wink from heaven,” said Mary Carol. “We both feel very grateful that life has come full circle.”
