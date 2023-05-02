The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will host this month's Porch Talk event on Friday, May 5, at the McLemore House Museum.
The free event will take place at 11 a.m. and feature Franklin native Lamont Turner who will discuss his new book, Winning Beyond the Scoreboard as the Underdog - The Final Score is What Counts.
Turner, a Battle Ground Academy graduate and leadership coach "will provide tools to help audience members perceive where and how they are winning in life, recalibrate their scoreboards for victory, raise their energy level and win their victory – all premises he shares in his upcoming book, Cornerstone Community.
The McLemore House Museum is located at 446 11th Ave. North, in Franklin, and more information about the AAHSWC can be found here.
