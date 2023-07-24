The 2023 edition of NOURISH, the annual fundraiser for The Nashville Food Project, will take place on Thursday, July 27 at Montgomery Bell Academy.
The event will be located in the dining hall at MBA. Patrons arrival is at 5:30 p.m., while general admission is at 6 p.m.
NOURISH will feature some of Nashville's most innovative chefs serving a four-course menu inspired by "Classic Nashville" as well as a live auction comprising of meals, outings, travel experiences, and more.
The Nashville Food Project's Chief Culinary Officer Bianca Morton is heading year’s Nourish with a menu inspired by "Nashville’s most beloved chefs and restauranteurs."
This year's event aims to "celebrate the past, present and future of culinary excellence in our city while celebrating the work that continues to make great food more accessible across Nashville."
For tickets and more information visit here.
