The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will host their second annual holiday tour of the newly renovated historic McLemore House Museum on Saturday.
The museum is located at 446 11th Avenue North in Franklin, and will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with regular tours beginning at 11 a.m., while reenactors will share their stories until noon.
The McLemore House recently underwent a months-long renovation, its first in 20 years — in 1998 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The home was built by a former enslaved man, Harvey McLemore, in 1880 after he purchased the land from his former owner, Col. and later Judge Williams S. McLemore, in a historic moment that helped to spark a new community that has served as a source of power and pride in Franklin.
"Tourists will be able to see Harvey McLemore and hear his story and Mag Matthews, a descendant of Harvey, who had her beauty shop business in the front foyer of the home, will be there," a news release reads.
Tickets can be purchased online here, and admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and children 12 and under, while children 5 and under get in free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.