Parnassus Books will be hosting former NFL player and author Michael Oher for a book signing event on Thursday, Aug. 10
Oher will be signing copies of his latest book, When Your Back's Against the Wall: Fame, Football, and Lessons Learned Through a Lifetime of Adversity, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admittance to the line will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and the line will begin forming at 6 p.m.
Tickets, which admit one person to the signing line, are $31 each and include a signed/personalized copy of When Your Back's Against the Wall. No other items will be signed, and additional copies of the book will be for sale.
When Your Back's Against the Wall is described as "an inspiring and motivating book on overcoming any obstacle, no matter how tough the odds." It is his second book, following his 2011 memoir I Beat the Odds: From Homelessness to The Blind Side and Beyond.
Many people know Oher as the subject of Michael Lewis' 2006 book The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game and the subsequent hit 2011 movie adaptation The Blind Side starring Sandra Bullock in an Oscar-winning performance.
Oher was named an All-American at Ole Miss as a junior and was then drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens during his rookie season.
After five seasons with the Ravens, Oher signed a four-year, $20-million contract with the Tennessee Titans. However, he only played one season with the Titans and two with the Panthers before retiring.
Oher now lives in Nashville with his wife Tiffany and their four children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.