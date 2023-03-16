The League of Women Voters of Williamson County hosted a debate between the winners of Ireland's National Debate Championship and Middle Tennessee State University's award-winning Blue Raider debate team at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on March 15.
The exhibition debate topic was "Universal Health Care should be a right, and not a privilege," which saw the MTSU team support the idea as a right and the Irish team support the idea as a privilege.
MTSU was represented by Graham Christophel, Derek Dismukes, and L. B. Boardwine who took on Ireland's Gavin Dowd and Ailbhe Noonan, both of whom attend the Law Society of Ireland and are members of the Solicitors Apprentice Debating Society of Ireland, and Oliver McKenna, who attends Queens University Belfast.
The Irish students took part in the debate after a lunch of fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, banana pudding and more at Nashville’s Monell’s at the Manor, the first stop of a U.S. visit that will see them visit Colorado, Oregon and Montana as part of the Irish debate tour, which is sponsored in part by The Irish Times.
LOWVWC Steering Committee member and former Franklin High School and MTSU professor Peg McCree opened the event, adding that “debate runs deep” in her family, even having met her husband at a debate event in college.
“Debate is such an excellent training ground for critical thinking, thinking on your feet, as one of the debaters said, learning how to look at both sides of an issue and come up with pros and cons, which I think is very, very important in this day and age,” McCree said.
This was the first time that any of the Irish students have visited the volunteer state, with the lively debate serving as a real-world, cross-cultural experience for both teams who have very different experiences with each country’s differing healthcare systems.
“It's really interesting to actually see people who actually live in these systems debate their own systems, because I'm not used to people from the outside looking in,” McKenna said. “That is cool, and I think it's going to be an advantage when I go back to Ireland to actually know what's going on.”
For each of the students, debate has given them the experience of arguing and defending different views, which sometimes could even conflict with their personal views and opinions.
“I think it's really important to be able to try on different views and actually spend time trying to understand where other perspectives come from,” Noonan said.
“I know, particularly in Europe, and I imagine it's an issue here as well, increasingly polarized politics focuses on one side dogmatically being correct, so it's increasingly important that we can all actually step back and see how both sides might be justified in their own way in their position.”
As with any debate, while arguments aim to be rooted in fact, emotion and theatrics play a role in winning over an audience, all skills that were on display.
“The winning teams often are more the ones that can wow the crowd, or you know, just speak very charismatically and be very charismatic,” Christophel said. At the end of the day, you still have to have good arguments backing and most of the time, but it’s charisma that wins rounds a lot in this type of thing.”
The hour-long debate was attended by about two dozen people, including members of the LOWVWC, local government officials and other community members, and served as the second debate by the volunteer organization, the first of which took place virtually in 2022.
“This is the first time we've brought the Irish out, and I think it went really, really well,” MTSU Professor and Debate Coach Patrick Richey said. “It allows Americans to see another form of debate and worldviews, and I think that was shown really well here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.