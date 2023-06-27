Middle Tennessee is known for pulling out all the stops when it comes to Fourth of July celebrations, and 2023 is no different.
Franklin on the Fourth
The Franklin on the Fourth celebration will feature events in and around downtown Franklin all throughout the day on the Fourth of July. Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and more.
The Children's Patriotic Parade will start at 5 p.m. and line-up for the parade begins at 4:45 p.m. For those wanting to participate, registration will take place at the Lions Club booth on the square prior to the parade. There will be prizes given out for the best costume and the best-decorated bikes and wagons. There will also be a Patriotic Pet Parade, with signup for that taking place here.
The Tractor Supply Co. Arena will host musical performances from Bizz and Everyday People starting at 6 p.m. There will also be family games provided by Games-to-Go, and food trucks and concessions.
The fireworks show is set to begin at approximately 9 p.m., and The Park at Harlinsdale is the best place for viewing the show. Alcohol and fireworks are not allowed to be brought into any City Parks.
Red, White and Boom in Brentwood
The Brentwood Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park will be concluding on the Fourth of July with a performance by The Smoking Section.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park (located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway in Brentwood), with fireworks set to take place at approximately 9 p.m. until 10.
A number of local food trucks will be on location at the event including:
- Blowin Smoke Barbecue
- Blue Monkey Shaved Ice
- Bradley's Creamery
- Hoss' Loaded Burgers
- Little Cancun on the Go
- Music City Fish and Chicken
- Nashville Chicken & Waffles
- Smokin' Buttz
- Tasty J's and Sweet Teat Y'all
- The Love Bus
- The Snack Bar
- Phat Pizza
Nolensville's Star Spangled Celebration
Nolensville's Star Spangled Celebration will have a new location this year. The annual event has moved to Nolensville High School and will take place on Saturday, July 1.
The festivities will take place 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will incorporate food vendors, inflatables, activities for the family, live entertainment, and fireworks.
Music City's Let Freedom Sing
Music City's Fourth of July Let Freedom Sing event is the largest fireworks show in the country. Entry is free, but make sure to arrive early — approximately 250,000 to 300,000 people attended in 2022.
Things will kick off with the Amazon Family Fun Zone in the Music City Walk of Fame Park at 12 p.m. through 5 p.m. This will include the Dr. Pepper Football Toss, the Gibson Instrument Petting Zoo, and performances from Troubadour Blue, Les Kerr & The Bayou Band, Tommy Howell Band, and Magi.
The main stage will begin its lineup at 3 p.m. with DJ Dave Aude followed by an Operation Song performance at 4:10, Tiera Kennedy at 4:15, Langhorne Slim at 4:45, The War & Treaty at 5:40, Ben Rector at 6:40, and Brad Paisley capping the main stage off from 8:05-9:20 p.m.
The Nashville Symphony will begin warming up at Ascend Amphitheater at 9:15 with a special performance slated for 9:25-9:30 p.m. and music alongside the fireworks from approximately 9:30-10 p.m. Ascend's gates will open at 4 p.m.
For more information about Music City's Fourth of July celebration, including the full list of 31 food and drink vendors that will be available as well as what is permitted, head to visitmusiccity.com/july4th.
