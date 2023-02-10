Helping behind the scenes for charitable events and not-for-profits has been Nan Parrish’s way of being involved for the past few years since losing her favorite co-chairman, her late husband, Neil. Together they took on many challenges.
Now, Nan Parrish brainstorms quietly behind the scenes and offers advice from her years of experience.
Parrish started her not-for-profit career when the late community volunteer Clare Armistead asked her to chair the WPLN Appreciation Dinner in 1985. Parrish said she had attended enough events in Nashville to know to call the English Garden’s Terry White for the decor, caterer Charlie Cates for the food, and the late band leader Pat Patrick for the orchestra.
She then added a surprise which became her signature contribution for events and parties. For this event, she asked the Blair opera group to perform selections from “Phantom of the Opera,” the blockbuster musical that had just come on the Broadway scene.
Later TPAC benefited from another night of “Phantom of the Opera,” as the black tie multi-faceted event got TPAC out of the red and back to operating in the black.
It was a two-year large-scale team effort that let Parrish know she would go where she was needed and not where an organization was running like a well-oiled machine. She was up for a challenge.
When an event needed a revamp Parrish was often called. Sometimes it was a simple fix, as when she took “The Mad Hatter” event benefiting Rape and Sexual Abuse (now Sexual Assault Center) and “rather than auction hats, they auctioned dates with the people who wore hats such as politicians, coaches, first responders and others,” Parrish said.
Sometimes it took changing an event entirely to be successful, such as when “The Prom,” which benefitted Senior Citizens, was transformed to the “Crown Ball.”
Never fearful of getting out of the box, the year the Parrishes were dinner chairmen for The Symphony Ball, which had a Russian theme, they served venison for the first course and sturgeon for the second. It was the first time in Nashville fish had been served as an entree at a black tie or white tie ball. It was touted by the late Catherine Darnell, who covered social events for The Tennessean, “as the best banquet meal ever served in Nashville.”
Many Nashville nonprofits have benefited from Parrish’s organizational and fundraising skills.
“We opened our home to more strangers than friends,” Neil Parrish remarked one time, as they supported their charities.
The Parrishes also took on city government when it was discovered that “Metro Nashville had one of the worst animal control systems in the country.” They walked into the city council meeting and into the office of the head of Metro Nashville Public Health that oversaw animal control. Again, a massive team effort resulted in the building of a new facility.
"No politician was off limits and no stone was left unturned in the endeavor.”
In addition to Nashville, the Parrishes spent several weeks a year in New York City, where they continued their volunteer work. Their socialite friends Somers Farkas, CeCe Black and Kathy Springhorn kept them busy with Central Park Conservancy, the Sir John Soane Museum Foundation, benefiting the London Museum, the Horticultural Society, and the American Theatre Wing.
Virginia Ogilvy (Lady Airlie) invited Parrish to join the board of the American Museum in Great Britain, located in Bath, England. Parrish still travels to New York two or three times a year to support her friend Carolyn MacDonald with the Halcyon Foundation Theatre events benefiting the museum.
Parrish also was invited to join the National Advisory Board of the National Museum of Women in Arts Museum in Washington, D.C. Her goal in doing so was to “introduce Tennessee women artists into the impressive archives of the museum.”
Parrish says, “Oh the people we did meet and the adventures we did have along the way!”
While helping with events and travel occupy much of Parrish's life, she still finds time to help friends decide if they can downsize to smaller homes, as she has done twice.
The first time the Parrishes decided to leave their high-maintenance home in Belle Meade was to allow more time for their travels and time at the lake. Parrish organized an amazing estate sale with champagne mimosas and valet parking.
“It was reported in The News and still mentioned from time to time,” Parrish said.
They moved to a large apartment on West End Avenue readily accessible to I-440, the airport and the lake. Parrish then downsized from there when she was on her own to a smaller apartment, again on West End.
In Parrish's words “not everyone can downsize, not everyone can give up their home or maybe their lifestyle or their things. However, if you can move forward with no or few regrets to a more manageable lifestyle, getting organized is the first step.
“Files and photos are the most difficult because they are the most personal,” Parrish said. “A shredding company will take care of all but the files you really must have, and companies are available to organize your photos in various ways.
“Usually people get bogged down trying to do it themselves. Evaluate your belongings and decide what you would like to give away. Alas, don't count on your children wanting your silver or grandmother's china.
“The things you can give away to a grateful friend or relative will give you a great deal of pleasure, especially if you visit their home and see your treasures being well-loved,” Parrish said.
“Some items should be hauled off or donated. You won't need your plastic bag collection, your dozens of florist vases or decades worth of old magazines, but the church may want your vases.
“Large-scale furniture may not fit in a smaller space and if your big pieces cannot be given away, selling is an option.
“Depending on the value, a consignment shop or an auction house is a way to find large pieces a new home. Unless you have museum-quality things, don't plan on getting what you think something should be worth. Visiting a few estate sales may help you get an idea of what to expect your things to be worth, but please refrain from bringing more things home.
“You may or may not want to hold an estate sale at your home. If you do, you will need the help of a professional unless you have retail experience; if you do not want a sale at your home your things can be taken off-site to another location.
“As a word to the wise, refrain from crowding your new space. Too much stuff is suffocating, you may even want to buy new furniture for your new home.
“One final thought is to not wait too late. Make your decision to move to a cluster home, a retirement home, or an apartment complex while it is still your decision to make. Embrace your new lifestyle with the same enthusiasm as you cherish your memories,” Parrish added.
