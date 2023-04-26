Earth Day celebrations took place across the United States on Saturday, April 22, with Nashville’s free celebration drawing an estimated 10,000 attendees to Centennial Park.
Visitors enjoyed live music, free trees, food trucks, yoga, a dozen EarthTalks presentations, and more than 100 business and community vendors.
The annual Earth Day celebration is organized by Centennial Park Conservancy with participation from local community groups, environmental organizations, as well as state and metro agencies that “collectively strive to educate Nashvillians about protecting our environment.”
According to a news release, Since 2020, event proceeds have been donated to support environmental projects across Nashville, with several projects underwritten last year thanks to corporate and foundation partners.
Those projects include the planting of 60 trees at Carter Lawrence Elementary in Edgehill, Dudley Park in Napier, and a streetscaping project in North Nashville, as well as the donation of 1,250 trees, in partnership with The Nashville Tree Foundation, to help restore Nashville's urban canopy.
The Underwriting the Sustainable Classrooms program, in partnership with Urban Green Lab, helps to train 24 teachers who will educate 2,400 Metro Nashville Public School children on the importance of sustainable living, while the annual care for 160,000 bees that reside in hives located in Centennial Park was made possible through a partnership with Nashville Area Beekeepers Association.
