A variety of Black History Month events are set to take place during February at a number of Nashville institutions.
Every Saturday at 1 p.m. throughout the month, the Tennessee State Museum is offering a special Black History tour of exhibits focusing on African American history.
On Thursdays, the Museum’s curator of social history, Tranae Chatman, is hosting a Lunch and Learn series titled The Legacy of Black Entrepreneurship in Tennessee, featuring local business leaders such as owner of Prince's Hot Chicken André Prince Jeffries, president and CEO of R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation Dr. LaDonna Boyd, president and CEO of McKissack & McKissack Cheryl McKissack Daniel, CEO of Universal Commercial Darrell Cobbins and daughter of Samuel Peace of Peace Realty Shirley Peace Cobbins.
The sessions will take place from noon to 1 p.m. that can be attended both virtually and in-person. No RSVP is required for the free event.
The Nashville Public Library has a full slate of events throughout the month, including Story Time with Friends at the Madison branch which features guest readers ranging from Metro Council Members to Circuit Court Clerks and WNXP DJs.
You can also tour the library's Civil Rights Room at the main location which located at 615 Church Street. The room displays the library's Civil Rights Collection which exhibits materials that "capture the drama of a time when thousands of African-American citizens in Nashville sparked a nonviolent challenge to racial segregation in the city and across the South."
Every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the First Arts Museum, you can attend the free series Frist After Five: Celebrating Black Arts & Culture. Each edition will feature a live performance from both a local poet and a local musician as well as a display from a local visual artist. Plus, food trucks will be on hand.
The Musician's Hall of Fame & Museum is highlighting several exhibits throughout Black History Month, including tributes to legendary record labels Motown, Stax Records, and Sun Studio and individual sections on B.B. King, and Jimi Hendrix.
The National Museum of African American Music currently is showcasing a gallery titled One Nation Under a Groove, which "documents the history and influence of rhythm and blues." Artists as varied as George Clinton, Prince, and Whitney Houston are featured throughout.
Nashville Sites has ongoing tours that highlight locations involved in the Civil Rights Movement and the Civil Rights Sit-ins.
And for those in Williamson County, the Williamson County Public Library, in collaboration with the the African-American Historical Society and historian Thelma Battle, is set to display a photographic exhibit for Black History Month titled The Hatcher Family – Roots from Owen Hill Road. The exhibit is free and will be available for viewing during library hours throughout the entire month of February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.