The Nashville Irish Step Dancers are set to return to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center with their show “Celtic Rhythms on Fire” in March.
The perfomances will take place on Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m., and feature traditional elements such as jig, reel and hornpipe as well as more progressive styles of Irish dance and music.
According to a WCPAC news release, this will be the fourth time that the Nashville Irish Step Dancers have performed at the WCPAC, and tickets are available online here with general admission set at $20 per ticket or $18.50 for seniors 55 years old and older.
The Nashville Irish Step Dancers have won numerous championship awards at the Southern Regional Irish Dance Championship, North American Irish Dance Championship, All-Ireland's Championship and placed at the World Championship in Dublin, Ireland. They have also performed with the Celtic music legends The Chieftains numerous times and were featured on their DVD “Down the Old Plank Road.”
The WCPAC is located at 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.