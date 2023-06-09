The Nashville Opera's Opera On Wheels summer touring performance is making a stop at Spring Hill later this month.
Opera On Wheels will be bringing their mobile stage to the Spring Hill Community Senior Center on June 16 at 6:30 p.m.
The outdoor show features some of Nashville’s best classically trained singers performing live music with a family-friendly programs of “greatest hits” from opera, operetta, and musical theatre.
So far this summer, Opera on Wheels has already performed at the Nashville Zoo, Movies in the Park, Franklin Pride, and at the First Presbyterian Church in Nashville. Further stops this summer include the National Museum of African-American Music and Centennial Park.
