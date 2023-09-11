First responder agencies, government officials and citizens across Middle Tennessee took part in 9/11 memorial services on Monday, marking the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, including one event which is framing the day as an opportunity to give back to fellow Americans.
In addition to Nashville's annual memorial service, hundreds of volunteers packed more than 230,000 meals at Belmont University for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, part of a new and larger 18-city initiative with the non-profit 9/11 Day to give back on what is now known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance.
"Today tens of millions of people from all walks of life will be spending their day helping others, either by volunteering, by supporting a charity or performing other good deeds," Second Harvest President Nancy Keil said, adding that some 6.5 million meals are being prepared nationwide.
Nashville Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Moyers led the group in a moment of silence and the ringing of a bell marking the national tragedy.
"It was the ultimate sacrifice that they [first responders on 9/11] made," Moyers told The News. "So I just hope that everyone remembers that."
The event also featured remarks from Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Belmont University President Gregory Jones and a live performance of "America the Beautiful" by two Belmont students.
