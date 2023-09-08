According to a report from Deadline, famed Green Hills music venue Bluebird Cafe will be getting the stage musical treatment
The venue that helped launched the careers of such iconic artists as Taylor Swift and Garth Brooks has inspired a story from the creators of the Tony award-winning Something Rotten!
“The Bluebird is our Ryman Auditorium, our Carnegie Hall,” Something Rotten! co-creator Wayne Kirkpatrick, a Nashville resident, told Deadline. “If you know, you know. I can’t wait to share it with those who don’t.”
Exact details of the project, including the cast, plot, production timeline, and members of the creative team beyond Kirkpatrick and Something Rotten! songwriter-producer Don Chaffer, are still under wraps.
“I believe theater is the ideal vehicle to tell a vibrant and honest story about the creative community that the Bluebird inspires and nurtures," Bluebird Cafe general manager Erika Wollam Nichols said to Deadline. "It’s incredibly exciting to watch this musical take shape.”
