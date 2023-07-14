The Nolensville Historical Society and local State Farm agent Derek Simmons will host a cornhole tournament on July 22.
The event will take place at the Historic Nolensville School gym and see both competitive and recreational competitions.
The double-elimination competitions will feature seven courts with a maximum of 40 teams, with the top three teams in each division sharing cash prizes totaling $1,000.
This event is open to all, with sign up available on Scoreholio. First to enter pays a $50 fee and second to register joins the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.