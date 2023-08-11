Nolensville Fire chaplain Gwen Noe was recognized as the 2023 Tennessee Fire Chaplain of the Year on Thursday by the the Tennessee Foundation of Fire Chaplains.
Noe, owner and president of local business Pinnacle Steel, serves as a critical incident stress management trainer, a peer supporter, and a first responder for psychological crisis in her role as chaplain for Nolensville Fire.
Last October, Noe was chosen to lead the prayer for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Noe is also a member of Nolensville's Economic Development Advisory Committee and recently sold some of her land to the Town of Nolensville for the building of the new Fire Station No. 1.
“We are very proud of Gwen," Nolensville Fire Chief David Windrow said in a news release. "She fills a very critical role within our organization. She exemplifies a volunteer spirit."
Nolensville Fire has added multiple honors to the trophy cabinet this summer. In July, Windrow was named the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association Chief of the Year and the Tennessee Municipal League awarded Nolensville Fire with an award for Excellence in Strategic Planning in Fire Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.