Nolensville’s Mother Teresa Catholic Church unveiled new details and images of their future church campus, which is expected to be complete within the next three to five years.
The church was initially announced in early 2020 after a $4.2 million purchase of 166 acres in Nolensville, and in 2021 they held their first Sunday mass at Nolensville Elementary School where they continue to worship.
The church property will soon also be the home of St. Michael Academy, a preK-8th grade school, and St. Michael Academy High School, which are both already under construction.
The Feb. 7 announcement drew more than 100 parishioners and community members to Mill Creek Brewing Company where a presentation was held with church staff and representatives from two architecture firms
Mother Teresa’s Father Anthony Stewart said that the congregation has nearly doubled in size since their founding, drawing nearly 800 people each Sunday, and not just from Nolensville, but from surrounding communities like Franklin, Smyrna, Spring hill, Murfreesboro and Eagleville.
Stewart called the establishment of the parish and construction of the campus as a “one-in-a-lifetime project,” especially as the closure and consolidation of Catholic churches has increased across the country.
“This church that we have designed is transcendent,” Stewart told The News. “When people walk in this space, they're going to feel the presence of God. It's going to cultivate a place of prayer, where people can come when they have sorrows, with their joys, people getting married and so every aspect of someone's life can be met in this church. I'm just excited to be able to give that to the people of Nolensville going around for centuries.”
The designs focus on traditional Romanesque architecture, taking inspiration from the Church of the Black Madonna in Kosovo, where Mother Teresa was called to her faith.
The fully handicap accessible campus will include a 1,400-person capacity main church building whose prominent features will be two 178-foot tall towers.
The building will also house several church offices, meeting spaces, a 5,000 square-foot galley and multiple entrances.
The exact dollar amount for the project is unclear as the church plans to begin a capital campaign in the spring with more details to be announced.
More information about Mother Teresa Catholic Church, including future announcements and links to support the church can be found here.
