The Town of Nolensville announced on Tuesday that the Nolensville Police Department will host a community National Night Out event in partnership with Brentwood Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, and Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The National Night Out will take place on Monday, Sept. 18, from 4:30-7 p.m at the NPD's new property on 1686 Sunset Road in Nolensville.
The event aims to "bring families together to show the role local first responders play in our community."
Attendees can expect to meet local police officers and firefighters while exploring various apparatus and learning about their equipment including a helicopter, K9 dog, fire engines, police cars, a SWAT vehicle, a local car show, and more.
There will also be games and inflatables for younger children and Crossroads Ranch will be bringing their horses.
