One Generation Away and Williamson Inc. celebrated the Franklin-based nonprofit’s 10-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting on July 13 as they expanded their efforts to fight hunger across the Southeast.
Dozens of community, business and government leaders attended the event to celebrate the nonprofit, also known as OneGenAway, inside of a warehouse full of food which will be distributed to those in need this Saturday in Tennessee and Alabama.
“We did three-and-a-half million pounds of food last year...We’ve already done that in six months; We think we’re going to do somewhere between eight and 10 million pounds of food [this year],” OneGenAway Founder and CEO Chris Whitney said, calling the decade of support “moving and motivating.”
“I think you can judge a community by how they take care of the most vulnerable, and OneGenAway does a fantastic job at that,” Williamson Inc. President and CEO Matt Largen said.
In April, OneGenAway opened a new warehouse in north Alabama and they plan on expanding further in Georgia and possibly into surrounding states, focusing on both food insecurity and disaster relief.
On Saturday, they will distribute enough food for 1,500 families in Alabama and Tennessee.
"We’ve served Decatur, Huntsville and Birmingham so far,” OneGenAway Alabama Manager Lindsey Lee said.
In May, OneGenAway raised a total of $340,000 at its 10th Anniversary Spring Breakfast fundraiser, and an anonymous donor has given a matching $80,000 donation to meet the organization’s goal of $500,000.
