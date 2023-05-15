Franklin-based nonprofit One Generation Away raised a total of $340,000 at its 10th Anniversary Spring Breakfast fundraiser, and an anonymous donor has given a matching $80,000 donation to meet the organization’s goal of half a million dollars.
“We are blown away by the generosity of our community as we celebrated 10 years of fighting hunger,” OneGenAway CEO Chris Whitney said. “To receive this incredible opportunity to raise half a million dollars after such a successful event is so humbling. We hope the community will help us meet this goal, which will provide 2.5 million meals for our friends facing hunger.”
The annual fundraiser breakfast saw nearly 500 guests gather at The Factory at Franklin on May 12.
“When people don’t know where their next meal is coming from, finding that next meal becomes the primary focus of their life. It takes priority over everything else,” Church of the City founding pastor and keynote speaker Darren Whitehead. “Can I invite you to join us in serving your neighbors, our neighbors in need?”
In 2022, OneGenAway provided over 3 million meals in Middle Tennessee, North Alabama and the Florida Panhandle and the nonprofit expects to provide nearly double that amount this year.
“Raising our $500,000 goal for this breakfast will significantly increase our capacity to serve our neighbors experiencing food insecurity,” Whitney said.
The entire breakfast fundraiser can be viewed below, and more information about OneGenAway can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.