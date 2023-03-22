Legendary actor Tom Hanks is coming to Nashville.
The two-time Oscar winner is making a stop in the Music City on his book tour in an event co-hosted by Parnassus Books and Montgomery Bell Academy.
Hanks will discuss his new novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, with Parnassus co-founder and celebrated author Ann Patchett.
The event is ticketed and will take place at MBA's Curry Hall within the Burkholder Wellness Center on May 11th at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $38 and come with a copy of the book, which can be picked up at the event or afterward at Parnassus. There will not be a book signing line.
The novel is described as "about the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film...and the humble comic books that inspired it. Funny, touching, and wonderfully thought-provoking, while also capturing the changes in America and American culture since World War II."
Hanks, who previously wrote a collection of short stories called Uncommon Type that was inspired by his typewriter collection, also wrote three comic books that are interspersed throughout the book.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.
