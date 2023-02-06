Author and Parnassus Books owner and co-founder Ann Patchett announced her latest novel Tom Lake.
Tom Lake is set to hit shelves later this summer on Aug. 8, and Parnassus is offering personalized/signed preorders through Aug. 7.
The novel, which is being published by HarperCollins, is set to take place in spring 2020 and revolves around three daughters who return to their family's orchard and learn about the summer their mother starred in a production of Our Town alongside a famous actor named Peter Duke for a theater company called Tom Lake.
However, the most surprising news from the announcement video came when Patchett announced that none other than three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep would be narrating the audiobook.
Patchett has written eight novels and five nonfiction books. She won the PEN/Faulkner Award for her 2001 novel Bel Canto, and her most recent book, the 2021 essay collection These Precious Days, was nominated for the Kirkus Prize.
