Kristin Chenoweth Parnassus

Tony and Emmy-award winning actress Kristin Chenoweth is set to stop by Parnassus Books as part of the tour her for new biography I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us.

The event will take place in store on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m. and will be a signing line only. Tickets will be $25.50 each and include a copy of I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts

Admittance to the line will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the line will begin forming at 5:30 pm. Candid photos may be taken while in the line, but there will be no posed photographs. Masks are strongly encouraged during this event.

I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts is an "inspiring high-design, colorful book featuring philosophical-ish musings on connection, creativity, loss, love, faith, and closure." 

Chenoweth previously wrote A Little Bit Wicked and the children's book What Will I Do with My Love Today?. She is best known for starring in the hit Broadway musical Wicked as Glinda the Good Witch among many other performances on stage and screen. 