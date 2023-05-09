The Parthenon and Centennial Park Conservancy will host a new exhibit of wet-plate photographs by Florida-based artist London Amara, opening May 18 and running through Sept. 10 in the Parthenon’s East Gallery.
A free opening reception will take place from 6-8 p.m. on May 18, and guests can RSVP online here.
“London Amara: The Alchemy of Spirit and Light” features 33 large-format collodion wet-plate photographs and includes a displayed wet-plate camera and an explanation of the photography process for visitors.
“We are used to thinking of photographs as images of things, but London Amara is interested in exploring light which results in photographs that are mysterious and dreamlike," a news release for the event reads. "In the age of Instagram, the ‘flaws’ in these photographs are celebrated as the unique characteristics of the wet-plate collodion process.
"This method of photography was in use during the Tennessee Centennial Exposition. In fact, Parthenon visitors will pass by examples on the way to the art galleries. I think they will be surprised to learn these hauntingly beautiful photographs were made less than five years ago rather than 125 years ago and provide new entry points into appreciating contemporary art.”
According to a news release, Amara uses the wet-plate process “to create intimate portraits and haunting images of the wooded landscapes of Florida, Ohio, California, and British Columbia,” inspired in part by the work of Sally Mann and Justine Kurland.
The Parthenon will also offer free admission to all Metro Nashville Public Schools students, staff, faculty, and their families at the MNPS STEAM Night from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on June 13.
The Parthenon is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
