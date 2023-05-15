Photos: 2023 Franklin Rodeo Parade

Hundreds of people attended or took part in the 2023 Franklin Rodeo on Saturday, May 13, which marked the beginning of celebrations for the annual event.
The parade saw dozens of floats and vehicles, as well as participants on foot and horseback representing companies, civic organizations, schools and other groups march through downtown Franklin.
The rodeo will take place May 18-20 at the Williamson County Ag Expo featuring bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing, bull riding, mutton busting and much more.
The annual event dates back to 1949 and is presented by the Franklin Noon Rotary Club, with more information including purchasing tickets available online here.
View our entire gallery of the 2023 Franklin Rodeo Parade below.
