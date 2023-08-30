With less than a month to go until the 2023 edition, the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has unveiled its full schedule for this year's event.
The Lumineers, the headliner for Saturday, Sept. 23, will take the Midnight Sun stage from 8:15-9:55 p.m. Tash Neal, Haley Whitters, Better Than Ezra, and The Head and the Heart will also don the main stage that day.
James Bay, Yola, and The Black Crowes are the highlights of the Gold Record Road on Saturday.
Sunday's headliner Zach Bryan, who recently released an acclaimed self-titled album, will perform on the Midnight Sun stage from 8-9:55 p.m. to close out the festival.
Madeline Edwards, The War and Treaty, Luke Grimes, and Ashley McBryde will also play the Midnight Sun stage on Sunday.
Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are the highlights on day two of the Gold Record Road stage.
Last year’s event saw an estimated 17,000 attendees across the two-day festival, which featured headliners Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile.
The festival, in its ninth year, will once again take place at Franklin’s Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Tickets are still available here.
For more information about this year's festival, including the full lineup, visit here.
