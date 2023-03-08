Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival will return to Franklin’s Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Sept. 23 and 24 featuring headliners The Lumineers and Zach Bryan along with dozens of other musical acts.
The festival is celebrating it’s 9th year, with tickets on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 9.
Other performers include The Black Crowes, The Head and The Heart, Yola, Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Named Banjo, Peter One, Butch Walker, The Watson Twins, Bones Owens, Tash Neal and MJT, People on the Porch, Michael Rix, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick, The War and Treaty, Patrick Droney, Charlie Worsham, Madeline Edwards, Tigirlily Gold, Tommy Prine, Owensboro Bluegrass Band, Troubadour Blue and Down Home Church, with more acts yet to be announced.
Last year’s event saw an estimated 17,000 attendees across the two-day festival, which featured headliners Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile.
More information about the 2023 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, including future announcements can be found here.
