The second annual Angel Hearts Farm Charity Polo Match drew spectators to Tractor Supply Co. Arena at Harinsdale Farms in Franklin on July 22 to raise funds for the non-profit of the same name.
Angel Heart Farm is a nonprofit organization that uses equine assisted therapy for children facing chronic or life-threatening illnesses including all forms of cancer, brain tumors, heart, liver issues, blood disorders, cystic fibrosis and several other life-threatening illnesses. The one-of-a-kind program works directy with the child’s physicians and specialists to provide care to them and their entire family.
Since 2001, their mission has been to “Help kids be kids away from all the medical necessities and bring joy into their lives through horses and nature; allow families to reconnect in a peaceful and caring environment at no cost.”
Franklin Polo Academy, in partnership with Angel Hearts Farm, hosted the event. The main match had Kentucky vs. Tennessee with Tennessee wining 8-7, though the true winners of the night were the children thanks to the success of the event.
The Tennessee team, sponsored by Giarratana, was represented by Caroline Mooney, Aaron Barrett, and Wes Finlayson, while the Kentucky team, sponsored by Ironhorse Farms, was represented by Will Boland, Carter Carnegie, and Jorge Vasquez.
Mooney was the only female player of the main match, and originally, not on the roster.
“This was my first time playing a full game in one of these big matches for charity,” Mooney said.
“To do it for Angel Heart Farms and all the precious children made it a huge honor. I remember when I came up to Franklin with my high school team. We played in matches and pregames before, but for them to trust me to play in that [charity match], there are no words for it.”
When she’s not swinging her mallet for charity, she plays for the University of Kentucky women’s varsity polo team and frequents the Nashville Polo Club of Riverview.
Franklin Polo Academy and Riverview have one person in common: James Armstrong.
Armstrong, a professional polo player himself, started the academy with fellow pro and teammate, Stevie Orthwein. Since 1994, James has also managed and played on the Franklin-based Riverview Polo Team. After forming a connection with Angel Hearts founder Tracy Kujawa, the idea for the Angel Hearts Farm Charity Polo Match was born.
According to Armstrong, this year’s match was a bigger success than the last thanks to a larger turnout and near perfect weather.
“A lot of people that attended last night probably didn't know much about the charity at all," Armstrong said. "Maybe they came because they were curious about polo or they’d been to other matches, but with a match like this, hopefully, we can create some some more potential donors towards the charity and more people get involved. It’s always rewarding to see people suddenly get more in tune with the charity.”
Alongside Ironhorse Farms and Giarratana other sponsors of the event included Prancing Horse of Nashville and Williamson Health.
At halftime, both team captains, Finlayson and Vasquez, entered the arena with guest announcer Kate Pettersen to take place in a shootout for the charity. Pettersen is the rinkside reporter for the NHL's Vancouver Canucks.
Later, children 10 and under raced their horses on sticks for the prize of fastest pony and an anonymous donor gave $1000 in the name of the winner.
Finlayson was named the match’s most valuable player, while Vasquez’s horse, Money, was named “best playing pony” for his plays in the first and fourth chukker (period). Money was the only pony to play two chukkers during the game.
“There are so many moving parts to an event like this,” Armstrong said. “A successful event is making sure everybody is safe and no one gets hurt. Secondly, that everyone has fun. In terms of the way the event went, I feel like we accomplished that.”
Catch Hap & Harry’s International Cup at Tractor Supply Co. Arena at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Aug 18, 2023 for USA vs. Mexico.
