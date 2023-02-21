A pop-up photography and mixed media art exhibit will take place at the Parthenon from Feb. 24-26 featuring the work of Karen Elson and Emily Dorio.
"See You Me" is a collaborative show presented by the Centennial Park Conservancy, which according to a news release, "explores the creative relationship and ongoing body of work" between renowned English model Elson and Nashville-based photographer Dorio, featuring large-scale photographs, Super 8 footage and mixed-media sculptures.
“The relationship between the muse and the artist can often be complex as there is always a give and take, often at the detriment to the muse, but between Emily and myself the creative process has always felt equal," Elson said. "Our shoots have always felt like a true collaboration. As women, creatives and mothers, we have so much in common including the challenges that go with all three. 'See You Me' is the trinity of the relationships that go into the female creative self."
The show will be located in the upper level of the Parthenon in Nashville's Centennial Park, which is open from 9-7 a.m., Monday-Thursday, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“So much of our work is for someone else - our body, soul and lens - to sell an idea, a product, a time in a place," Dorio said. "This work is the work that is between and what remains for us. This collection of images is our commune and coven to explore our unaided original voices and visions.
"Karen - the most perfect muse - a chameleon of all things earth and beyond - shape shifts from intimate portraits to otherworldly creatures to explore what it is to be a visual artist. These are the images where our creative self can meet the other creative self. "See You Me" borrows religious themes to propose the idea of TRINITY OF CREATIVE SELF as a mode of creative process, divisions and ultimate beauty in a content driven field.”
