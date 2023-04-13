The Ravenwood band boosters organization will be hosting a Songwriters Night at the Franklin Theatre as a fundraiser for RHS' band.
The event is set to take place on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m., and doors will open 30 minutes before the show. There will be a brief intermission during the performance, and refreshments will be available.
Tickets can be purchased here and are $125 for cabaret level seats, $68.50 for the balcony, and $37.50 for the classic level. You can also purchase four-person cabaret packages that include one drink of choice per person for $500.
The following acts are set to perform at the event: Jackson Dreyer, Mikey Wayne, McGuire, Marc Beeson, Dan Couch, and Neil Medley.
There will also be a silent auction CausePilot - Music4Music - Ravenwood High School PTO.
