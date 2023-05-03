Ravenwood will host a variety of summer camps across several sports, with registration open now.
Ravenwood’s boys basketball camp will take place from May 30-June 2 for rising first through sixth graders, and their baseball camp will take place from June 19-20 for first through eighth graders
A softball camp will take place from May 31-June 2 for rising first through eighth grade girls, and a cheer camp will take place from June 12-15 for rising first through sixth grade girls.
A soccer camp will take place from June 5-9 for rising first through eighth grade girls and boys.
Cross country camp will take place from June 6-22, July 17-21 and July 24-28 for rising sixth through eighth grade boys and girls.
Girls basketball camp will take place from June 5-8 for rising first through eighth grade girls.
Football camp will take place from June 19-20 for children aged 5-12.
More information about the Ravenwood camps, including pricing and registration, can be found online here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.